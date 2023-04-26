Cumberland Partners Ltd Increases Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIL. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 255.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 311.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

GIL traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. 253,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,170. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Recommended Stories

