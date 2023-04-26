Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $7.14 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.8% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $944,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.84.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $7.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $376.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,912. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $280.59 and a twelve month high of $390.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

