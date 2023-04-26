Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in The Cigna Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 57,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in The Cigna Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,595. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.42.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

