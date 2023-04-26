Cumberland Partners Ltd Decreases Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,014 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned about 0.09% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSGX. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 54.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,178,000 after purchasing an additional 933,426 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 547.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,058,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,677,000 after purchasing an additional 894,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,638,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,005,000 after purchasing an additional 365,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSGX traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.79. 71,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,814. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.43 and a beta of 1.03.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

