Cumberland Partners Ltd Decreases Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,131 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,643 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal accounts for about 1.9% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $17,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 162,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,944,000 after purchasing an additional 44,277 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 27,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.9 %

BMO stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.28. 324,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.51. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $110.67.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 22.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.