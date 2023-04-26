Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 22,200 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,660 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,320,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,026,189,000 after purchasing an additional 153,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,888 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,835,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $378,113,000 after acquiring an additional 848,024 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,295,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $363,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,974,951 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $327,371,000 after acquiring an additional 86,432 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.43. 5,443,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,867,085. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.