Cumberland Partners Ltd Boosts Stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 551,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBM. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 17,105,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,400 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,550,257 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,428,000 after acquiring an additional 260,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,955 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,834 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.47.

Shares of HBM traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,883. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.67.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

