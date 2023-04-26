Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 789 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Deere & Company by 17.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.16. The company had a trading volume of 817,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,321. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $401.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.20. The company has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

