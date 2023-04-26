CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $17,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

CSX stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,864,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,917,550. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

