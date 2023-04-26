CrowdStrike (CRWD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/6/2023 – CrowdStrike had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2023 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $162.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2023 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2023 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2023 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $163.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2023 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $161.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2023 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2023 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2023 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $152.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2023 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2023 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2023 – CrowdStrike had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2023 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2023 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $148.00 to $163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2023 – CrowdStrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2023 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2023 – CrowdStrike was upgraded by analysts at Westpark Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/8/2023 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2023 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2023 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $130.00.
- 3/6/2023 – CrowdStrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/27/2023 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
CrowdStrike stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,669,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of -157.11 and a beta of 1.04.
In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
