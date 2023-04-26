Cronos (CRO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $132.93 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0741 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and $132.93 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00060732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00037853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00019080 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

