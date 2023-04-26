Critical Review: Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) versus HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) and Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HarborOne Bancorp and Washington Trust Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HarborOne Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Washington Trust Bancorp 1 1 0 0 1.50

HarborOne Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 27.31%. Washington Trust Bancorp has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.32%. Given Washington Trust Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Washington Trust Bancorp is more favorable than HarborOne Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HarborOne Bancorp $229.24 million 2.24 $45.59 million $0.97 11.13 Washington Trust Bancorp $257.07 million 1.88 $71.68 million $4.11 6.92

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and Washington Trust Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Washington Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HarborOne Bancorp. Washington Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and Washington Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HarborOne Bancorp 19.89% 7.29% 0.93% Washington Trust Bancorp 23.96% 14.95% 1.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.0% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

HarborOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. HarborOne Bancorp pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HarborOne Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats HarborOne Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HarborOne Bancorp

(Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership of all the outstanding stock of HarborOne Bank, a state-chartered trust company. It operates under the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment focuses on generating the consolidated net interest income and requires the provision for credit losses. The HarborOne Mortgage segment focuses on noninterest income. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Brockton, MA.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial, residential and consumer lending activities, mortgage banking activities, deposit generation, cash management activities and direct banking activities, which include the operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services and customer support and sales. The Wealth Management Services segment includes investment management, financial planning, personal trust and estate services, including services as trustee, personal representative, custodian and guardian and institutional trust services are also provided, including fiduciary services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westerly, RI.

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.