Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRTO. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Criteo from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research cut Criteo from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.63.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $30.51 on Friday. Criteo has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77.

Insider Transactions at Criteo

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.74 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rachel Picard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,705 shares in the company, valued at $868,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rachel Picard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 51,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $1,589,259.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,075,679.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,044 shares of company stock worth $3,189,804. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Criteo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 140,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.