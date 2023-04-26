Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $296.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.80 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.42. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $35.43.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 435.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 136,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 108,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter valued at $1,383,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 31,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 29,246 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covenant Logistics Group

(Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.