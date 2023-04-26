Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (CVE:COV – Get Rating) shares were down 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00. Approximately 5,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 8,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.05% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. The business had revenue of C$5.39 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Covalon Technologies Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has 3 proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device.

