CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Raised to $90.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.39% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.32. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

