Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.03

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.03 and traded as high as $10.11. Corner Growth Acquisition shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 210 shares traded.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 43,567 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 29.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 354,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 79,925 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,940,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,923,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after buying an additional 123,294 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,169,000. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

