Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.29

Shares of Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 60500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Copper Fox Metals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$153.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Copper Fox Metals Company Profile

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company's principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.

