Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Gap Up to $10.80

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $11.25. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 33,533 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $951.64 million, a P/E ratio of -36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación
About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
- Growth vs Value Investing: What Are the Differences?
Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.