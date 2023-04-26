Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Gap Up to $10.80

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $11.25. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 33,533 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $951.64 million, a P/E ratio of -36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,511 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 68,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,432,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.