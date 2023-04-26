Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1119 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of CTTAY stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,820. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAY)
- What To Expect From The Next Fed Meeting
- The Sherwin-Williams Companies On Pace For Robust Dividend Growth
- Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.