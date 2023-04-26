Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1119 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of CTTAY stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,820. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

(Get Rating)

Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.