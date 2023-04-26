Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.90 and last traded at $70.90. Approximately 294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.10.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.33 and its 200 day moving average is $65.32.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.