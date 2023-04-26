Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises about 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $26,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.77. 142,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.44. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.32. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -627.44%.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Argus dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
