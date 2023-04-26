Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.08. 651,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.