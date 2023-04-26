Conagra Brands, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Conagra Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAG. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $38.14 on Monday. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 43,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 155,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

