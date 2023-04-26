Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CHCI stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 17.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Rating ) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.