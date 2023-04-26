Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COMP shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Compass in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Compass Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $2.58 on Friday. Compass has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04.

Compass Company Profile

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 80.35% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

