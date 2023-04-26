Compass Financial Advisors LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $472,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,659.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $472,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,169 shares of company stock worth $6,320,281 in the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.04, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.61 and a 52-week high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.43). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.