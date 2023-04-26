Compass Financial Advisors LLC Sells 777 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

EFA opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.