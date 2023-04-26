Compass Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,243 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Repay by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Repay by 5,518.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Repay by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on RPAY shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

