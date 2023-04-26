Compass Financial Advisors LLC Sells 139 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,781 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $7,962,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $227,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $190,270,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7,806.6% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,863,596 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $110.69 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $111.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.56. The company has a market cap of $127.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

