Compass Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,381 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHWY. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chewy by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,148,000 after purchasing an additional 967,028 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Chewy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,428,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,887,000 after purchasing an additional 687,200 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,525,000 after purchasing an additional 658,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Chewy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,080,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,363,000 after purchasing an additional 458,417 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

Chewy Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Chewy

CHWY stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $52.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 284.12 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $151,528.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $151,528.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,861. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.