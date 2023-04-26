Compass Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 221 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,646,000 after purchasing an additional 207,627 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $99.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.81. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

