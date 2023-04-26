Compass Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,102 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.4% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank lifted its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $269.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.81, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $281.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

