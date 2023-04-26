Compass Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Exact Sciences comprises about 1.1% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 72.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 12,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $72.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $67,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,824,835.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $67,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,835.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $292,217.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,723,927.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,776 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

