Compass Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 552 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rollins Financial raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 84,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after purchasing an additional 45,533 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,646,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $408.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.49. The company has a market capitalization of $307.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

