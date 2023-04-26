Compass Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,086 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average of $81.28. The company has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $108.25.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.