Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.47 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 78.07%. On average, analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

NYSE BVN opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $9.85.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,531,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,529,000 after buying an additional 660,711 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,457,265 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after buying an additional 32,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,490 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after buying an additional 222,423 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,618,545 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after buying an additional 43,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,346,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 70,913 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

