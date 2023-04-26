Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.95

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.95 and traded as high as $7.53. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 190,886 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.8% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 16,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

