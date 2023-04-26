Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.95

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.95 and traded as high as $7.53. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 190,886 shares traded.
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.
