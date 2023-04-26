Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Down to $3.17

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $2.95. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 956,923 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBD. Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 4,301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 1,131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

