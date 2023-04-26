Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 723 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.39. 1,817,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,592. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day moving average is $97.88. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

