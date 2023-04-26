Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 48,826 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,826 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.85. 4,746,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,853,538. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $53.26.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

