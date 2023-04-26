Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 439 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Column Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.41. 1,551,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,320,909. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.29 and a 200-day moving average of $104.95. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $118.74. The stock has a market cap of $188.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.