Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 30,247 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,247 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.35. 2,041,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,736,536. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

