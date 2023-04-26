Column Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,199,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,708 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $44,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,756,000 after acquiring an additional 219,057 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,521,000 after acquiring an additional 282,909 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,823,000 after acquiring an additional 126,684 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.45. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $238.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

