Column Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 55,841 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 160.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,841 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.47. 2,501,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,586,255. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.35 and a one year high of $92.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

