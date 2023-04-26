Column Capital Advisors LLC Invests $302,000 in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,902,000 after purchasing an additional 142,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,605,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,545,000 after acquiring an additional 59,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,399,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,203,000 after acquiring an additional 316,281 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,642,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,909,000 after acquiring an additional 30,416 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DOC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.11. 463,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,729. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.