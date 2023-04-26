Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,314 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 279,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,440. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $27.77.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

