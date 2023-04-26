Column Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.91. 746,744 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.75. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

