Column Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,387,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

Insider Activity

Broadcom Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $620.55. 741,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,131. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $258.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $620.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.55. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

