Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $29.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.31 million. On average, analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Colony Bankcorp Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43.

Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBAN. TheStreet lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Insider Transactions at Colony Bankcorp

In other Colony Bankcorp news, CEO T Heath Fountain purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $36,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,444.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,523 shares of company stock valued at $73,576. Corporate insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 82.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 34,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

